Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ‘Goes Pink’

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo went pink Tuesday for breast cancer awareness

By Noelle Walker

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is a rough and tumble kind of place. On Tuesday, it was also a place where cowgirls, and a few cowboys, wore pink.

"You're never too proud to wear pink," Kadrion Richards said as he got ready to enter the arena for calf roping. "My step mom, she has cancer."

At Tuesday night's rodeo, half the proceeds will go to Susan G. Komen of Greater Fort Worth to help pay for breast cancer screenings and treatments. One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with the disease.

"I personally lost my grandmother to metastatic breast cancer and so I never got to have her in my life," Kat Endsley said as she stood over a table covered in pink and pamphlets for Susan G. Komen of Greater Fort Worth. "We're just here because we want to save as many lives as we can."

Women have an increased presence at the rodeo. Women already competed in barrel racing, and this year the rodeo added breakaway roping.

"Adding another one I think is going to give all the spectators a chance to become a fan of another event of women in the sport," Lari Dee Guy, a trailblazer in women's breakaway roping. "What keeps you coming back is the competition and the drive to just keep doing better and better."

