FWSSR

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo changes parade route after hotel explosion

Several blocks of a "hot zone" remain closed around 8th and Houston after Monday's explosion

By NBCDFW Staff

all western parade
NBC 5 News

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s All Western Parade will go on Saturday, only slightly different than originally planned.

Because of street closures related to the explosion at a downtown hotel on Monday, the route is being changed.

On Saturday, the parade will still begin at its usual location at Main and Weatherford streets, just south of the old Tarrant County Courthouse, at 11 a.m.

From there the parade will go south on Main to the convention center where, instead of taking 9th Street west over to Houston Street, it'll now go east toward Commerce Street. Once on Commerce Street, it'll head back north to Weatherford Street.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Organizers said Wednesday that reserved seating locations will remain at Sundance Square and the convention center.

A map of the modified parade route is below.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

NBC 5 Responds 18 mins ago

Education Department: FAFSA form now available 24/7

home buying 1 hour ago

As mortgage rates drop, 2024 looks promising for hopeful homebuyers

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

FWSSRFort WorthSundance SquareFort Worth Hotel Explosion
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us