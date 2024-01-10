Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo changes parade route after hotel explosion

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s All Western Parade will go on Saturday, only slightly different than originally planned.

Because of street closures related to the explosion at a downtown hotel on Monday, the route is being changed.

On Saturday, the parade will still begin at its usual location at Main and Weatherford streets, just south of the old Tarrant County Courthouse, at 11 a.m.

From there the parade will go south on Main to the convention center where, instead of taking 9th Street west over to Houston Street, it'll now go east toward Commerce Street. Once on Commerce Street, it'll head back north to Weatherford Street.

Organizers said Wednesday that reserved seating locations will remain at Sundance Square and the convention center.

A map of the modified parade route is below.