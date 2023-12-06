Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo snags Tanya Tucker concert

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo announced two-time GRAMMY winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker will join its concert lineup in 2024.

“It’s an honor to have Tanya Tucker join the Auditorium Entertainment Series,” said FWSSR President Brad Barnes in a news release. “It’s incredible to think that she was part of our Show 50 years ago when she performed during our rodeo at only 16 years old. We’re thrilled for what I know will be another awesome performance.”

Tucker is well known for her first country hit, "Delta Dawn." She started her singing career at the age of 13 in 1972 and since then has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history.

Country music icon Sammy Kershaw and Grammy Award-winning folk band Old Crow Medicine Show will kick off the concert series on Friday, January 12.

Other performers include Trace Adkins, legendary Motown artist Smokey Robinson and country music favorites Pam Tillis and Little Texas.

Tanya Tucker's concert tickets will go on sale on Saturday, December 9 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for each performance will provide admission to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo grounds (rodeo performances require a separate ticket). For more information on the Auditorium Entertainment Series and all things “Stock Show" check fwssr.com.