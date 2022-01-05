Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Returns in 2022 With New Attractions, Traditional Favorites

Rodeo fans and thousands of Texas 4-H and FFA youth are awaiting the start of the 125th Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo as it begins its 23-day run on February 14.

According to FWSSR officials, the Stock Show sets the pace for the professional rodeo and livestock competition season as it offers millions in scholarships and livestock premiums as well as a purse of more than $1 million during the ProRodeo Tournament.

"We are already experiencing the excitement our fans have for the Stock Show," FWSSR President and General Manager Brad Barnes said. "Tickets sales have been very brisk with many of our rodeo and concert performances in near sell-outs, and entries in our livestock and horse shows have also been at high levels. Clearly, getting back to the Stock Show is on the calendar for thousands of folks across the state and across the country."

Rodeo returns to Dickies Arena where 25 rodeo performances give fans options to take in the sights, sounds, and excitement of Fort Worth's iconic celebration of the western way of life, FWSSR officials said.

Stock Show rodeos include the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo (Jan. 14 and 15), Best of Mexico Celebraciòn (Jan. 16), Cowboys of Color Rodeo (Jan. 17), Bulls' Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding (Jan. 18 and 19), Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo (Jan. 20) and the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament (Jan. 21 - Feb. 5).

After the successful debut of its Auditorium Concert Series in 2020, the Stock Show has grown the series to feature Grammy and Academy Award winning artists, including legendary rock band Kansas, alternative country music band The Old 97's, country music artist Clint Black, comedian Jeff Foxworthy, the Fort Worth Symphony with vocalist Tony Vincent performing the Music of Queen, and Ryan Bingham.

The FWSSR Texas Invitational Mariachi Competition will also return to showcase top high school mariachi teams from across the state, FWSSR officials said.

Officials said the Stock Show has also expanded upon the Escaramuza women's drill team competition to include the thrilling Charro Cala, featuring Alejandro Goñi Rojo, one of the top horse and Cala trainers from Mexico.

Horse competition fans will also enjoy the return of the popular Mustang Magic competition, as well as Mustang Showcase training clinics.

According to officials, collegiate ranch horse teams from across Texas and Arkansas will take on a new contest during the debut of "Bridles and Brains," a new concept in collegiate ranch horse competition that challenges both equestrian and communication skills.

Stock Show fans will enjoy the Moo-seum experience that provides access to neighboring museums, courtesy of Central Market.

A general admission to the Stock Show will also include access to the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, and Cattle Raisers Museum, officials said.

Among the activities available at these museums will be "Step into the Stock Show," the newest joint effort between the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and the Stock Show. The collaboration combines artifacts, video, and imagery provided by the Stock Show with the technologies used by the Museum of Science and History to give museum guests a unique look at both the history and contemporary livestock exhibition.

According to FWSSR officials, while there's plenty of new in store for 2022, traditional Stock Show entertainment options remain popular.

Livestock and horse shows go to the heart of the Stock Show's identity and animals by the thousands will be on exhibit this year competing for millions in auction receipts and premiums, officials said.

Acres of "rodeo shopping" that includes everything from fashion to farm equipment.

Family fun will also be available with options like the Mattress Firm Petting Zoo, Children's Barnyard, Carnival Midway, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance's Planet Agriculture, and the Milking Parlor.

Ticket information can be found here.