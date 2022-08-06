Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record

Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5.

The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer.

These high uses could put stress on city water plants, pumps and pipelines, officials said in a press release. Dry soil and increased pressure and flow rates are also contributing to more main breaks and leaks. In July, there were 232 main breaks, the most in a month since August 2011. The city brought in contractors to quickly address those issues.

Customers are urged to follow city rules that include watering on designated days out of the week. Residential addresses ending in an even number can water their yards on Wednesday and Saturday. Those with odd numbers can water Thursdays and Sundays. Businesses can irrigate on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Those who do not adhere to the rules can expect to hear from the city.