Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record, Urges Conservation

Businesses and residents served by Fort Worth Water set a new high for water use on Wednesday, using 381.3 million gallons, the city announced Thursday.

The City of Fort Worth said Wednesday's total breaks the previous record by more than 2 million gallons. The previous record of 379.8 million was set in February 2021 during one of Fort Worth's worst winter storms.

With extreme heat forecasted for the coming weeks, the city predicts the record will be broken again. There is a Drought/Emergency Water Use Plan in place that triggers at different levels as demand approaches its limit.

As of Thursday, water supply lakes are at 85.6% of capacity. Stage 1 is triggered when the level is 75%. Tarrant Regional Water District estimates lake levels may be at the Stage 1 trigger level by early October.

However, the city is urging customers to adhere to the watering restrictions that are in place to prevent any kind of emergency measures from becoming necessary. Fort Worth Water's restrictions are as follows:

No watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Water no more than twice a week

Mondays: No watering by any customers

Tuesdays and Fridays: Commercial customers

Wednesdays and Saturdays: Residental addresses ending with an even number

Thursdays and Sundays: Residential addresses ending with an odd number

Watering by handheld hose, drip irrigation or soaker hose is allowed anytime.

The city said customers who water on the wrong days or more than twice a week will receive notices.

Fort Worth Water said using water efficiently and adhering to restrictions can delay further implementation of water use restrictions.

Residential customers can use Fort Worth's MyH2O portal to track their water use and find water scheduling details and conservation tips here.