Fort Worth Seeks Public Opinions to Address Short-Term Rentals

The City of Fort Worth is pursuing public opinion as it considers how to address short-term rentals or STRs.

STRs allow overnight stays for one to 29 days. They are not allowed in residential areas yet the city is aware of STRs operating illegally. Registration, operating standards and zoning options are all under consideration as the city works to address the issue.

A webpage launched on Friday provides resources and opportunities for feedback including a brief survey.

The survey seeks opinions about the zoning options under consideration to deal with STRs operating illegally:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Option 1: Current Ordinance - Continue to require zoning change for STRs in residential zoning to PD Planned Development, mixed-use or commercial zoning.

Option 2: Treat owner-occupied STRs as Bed and Breakfast Homes. This would require conditional use permit with a 5-year time limit. It would not be allowed in single-family zoning; only allowed with a conditional use permit in 2-family and multi-family zoning with 400 ft. separation. Treat investor-owned STRs similar to Bed and Breakfast Inns and require conditional use permit (CUP) with a five-year time limit and would not allow single-family zoning; only allowed with CUP in high-density multi-family. Would continue to require zoning change for all STRs in single-family zoning.

Option 3: Allow owner-occupied STRs by conditional use permit in all residential districts, up to 5-10% of block or multifamily buildings. Allow investor-owned STRs by conditional use permit in multifamily districts, up to 5-10% of block or multifamily building. Continue to require zoning change for all others.

Option 4: Allow owner-occupied STRs by right in certain neighborhoods or citywide, up to 5-10% of block or multifamily buildings and fewer than 30 booking nights per year. Require a conditional use permit or zoning change for all others.

City staff has recommended registration requirements for all legal STRs through a third-party platform.

The registration would include:

Annual fee to cover city costs (platform and enforcement)

HOT collection (cannot be used for administration or enforcement)

Property owner registers/consents; registration non-transferrable

24/7 local contact and liability insurance

Affidavit for safety protocols (smoke/CO2 detectors, fire sprinkler, etc.)

One guest/group at a time

Limited to 3 people/bedroom, max of 9 people

On-site parking only with a parking plan required

No events/parties; no outdoor gatherings or music after 10 p.m.

Require Good Neighbor Guide (comply with noise, trash, parking ordinances)

Advertising for STR requires registration

Registration placed on probation or revoked based on violations

The city would require advertising platforms (Airbnb, VRBO, etc.) to only allow advertising for STRs registered with the city.

Public hearings are scheduled for July 26 and July 28.