Fort Worth Schools Targeted in Malware Attack

Fort Worth schools were the target of a malware attack Wednesday, administrators say.
Fort Worth ISD spokesman Clint Bond said the early morning attack knocked the district's computer network offline.
Bond said the attack was quickly contained and there is no reason to believe the personal information of students and staff was compromised.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The district's computer network will stay offline until repairs are completed, Bond said. Microsoft and Cisco are helping district staff in making the repairs.