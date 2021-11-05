Fort Worth School Board Member Daphne Brookins Dies After Hospitalization

Fort Worth Independent School District Second Vice President and District 4 Trustee Daphne Brookins died Friday after being hospitalized, the district says.

Brookins entered the hospital about 10 days ago with an undisclosed illness, school board president Tobi Jackson said.

We are deeply saddened by Ms. Brookins' passing. She was always focused on students and never allowed any opportunity to further their needs to be lost. Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner

Jackson said she was communicating with Brookins in the hospital until about five days ago when Brookins stopped responding to her messages.

The cause of Brookins' death was not immediately available.

“Words cannot express our devastation and sadness at this news,” said Jackson. “Ms. Brookins was a champion for kids and a much-valued colleague who embraced her board work with collegiality and dedication. More than that, she was a dear friend whose smile illuminated any room she was in. Our thoughts are with her family right now, especially her sons.

She joined the Fort Worth ISD school board in 2019 to fill a vacated seat and then was elected to the board last May.

“It’s an honor,” she said at the time of her election. “I’m proud of the trust that the citizens of District 4 have placed in me to bring my years of experience in education, social services, and partnerships to the table to help District 4 and FWISD.”

The district said that as a board member "Brookins’ particular focus was to advance opportunities for young women. She also wanted to ensure that all daycare facilities in Fort Worth were on the same page as the District’s early learning program. She particularly championed early childhood issues, and the care and nurturing of our very youngest children, birth to 3 years of age."

“She was all about doing the right thing and making sure kids always ended up with the best opportunities,” Jackson said.

Brookins was former mayor pro-tem in Forest Hill, a motivational speaker, and an adjunct instructor at Texas Wesleyan University where she graduated.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.