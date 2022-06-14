Fort Worth, San Antonio Zoos Share ‘Mysterious' Photos After Amarillo Sighting

Do you remember the creepy spotting in Amarillo that sent social media into a frenzy?

On May 21, the Amarillo Zoo surveillance cameras captured footage of a peculiar figure outside its gates.

Unsure of what it was or where it came from, the zoo took to social media to help crack the case. The silhouette resembled several things but, to date, remains unidentified.

Well, it turns out that the world of unidentified objects is getting a little bigger as other zoos in Texas join in on the fun.

The San Antonio Zoo shared a remarkably similar photograph showing a "mysterious creature" they'd like help identifying.

And it doesn't stop there.

In another similar scene, there was a suspicious - or debatably adorable - creature spotted in North Texas at the Fort Worth Zoo.

"Something strange is happening in Texas," the Fort Worth Zoo said.