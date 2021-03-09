Fort Worth Salsa Maker Bill Renfro To Be Laid to Rest

Fort Worth salsa maker Bill Renfro will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Renfro, the CEO of the company known for Mrs. Renfro's Salsa, died Monday, March 1 at the age of 86 following a 4-year battle with liver cancer.

His parents started the family food business more than 80 years ago, and Renfro grew it with family at his side. He and his brother, Jack, led Renfro Foods for more than 60 years.

Along the way, Renfro served in the U.S. Army, graduated from Texas Christian University, volunteered with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and was a regular fixture at the CASI Terlingua International Chili Championship.

Renfo leaves behind numerous loved ones and a company now in the hands of the third generation of the Renfro family.

"We are heartbroken at the loss of my father - a cheerful businessman who represented our company well for decades," said daughter Becky Renfro Borbolla, senior vice president, in a news release. "Dad led this company as one half of its heart and soul, and his legacy will live on in all of us who will carry it forward."

"My grandparents started this company 80 years ago, but my Uncle Bill was a huge part of bringing Mrs. Renfro's into the modern age," said Doug Renfro, president. "We will miss him, and his wit and wisdom, dearly."

The funeral service for Bill Renfro will be on Tuesday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at White's Chapel Methodist Church in Southlake. Burial service will immediately follow at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Park.

The family asks that masks be worn at events honoring Renfro, and that social distancing be followed at the church and graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in his honor to:

• Agriculture Development Fund via the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (P.O. Box 150, Fort Worth, TX 76101)

• Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 752

• Tarrant Area Food Bank (2600 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107)