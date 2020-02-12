Fort Worth

Fort Worth Road Designated in Honor of T Bone Burnett

Part of Saint Louis Avenue in the Near Southside will honor the local entertainment industry legend

By Hannah Jones

A portion of Saint Louis Avenue in Fort Worth has been designated in honor of local entertainment industry legend, T Bone Burnett.

Joseph Henry "T Bone" Burnett III is an Academy Award winner, Golden Globe winner, British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award winner and 13-time Grammy Award winner.

Burnett was born in St. Louis, but he was raised in Fort Worth and graduated from Paschal High School.

The City of Fort Worth said that Burnett is one of the city's most celebrated creative voices and, due to his contributions to music, film and television, has elevated recognition for the city.

The City Council voted to recognize Burnett and his contributions to the film and music industry by designating the portion of St. Louis Avenue between West Vickery Boulevard and West Broadway Avenue in his honor.

Fort Worth
