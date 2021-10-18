Fort Worth Restaurant Named No. 1 on Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue List

Texas Monthly has released its list of the best barbecue joints in the Lone Star State, and a Fort Worth restaurant claimed the No. 1 spot.

Goldee’s Barbecue in Fort Worth was ranked best in the state. The restaurant is run by Lane Milne, Jalen Heard, Nupohn Inthanousay, PJ Inthanousay, and Jonny White, a group of friends from Arlington.

The list features 10 other North Texas barbecue restaurants, two of which claimed spots in the Top 10. Cattleack Barbeque in Farmers Branch was ranked at No. 6, and Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth was ranked No. 10.

Here is are the Top 10 best barbecue restaurants in Texas, according to Texas Monthly:

Goldee’s Barbecue in Fort Worth Interstellar BBQ in Austin Truth Barbeque in Houston Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin Cattleack Barbeque in Dallas Franklin Barbecue in Austin Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque in Wolfforth Snow’s BBQ in Lexington Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth

The other North Texas restaurants that made it on the list were Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington, Slow Bone in Dallas, Smokey Joe’s BBQ in Dallas, Terry Black’s Barbecue in Deep Ellum, Dayne’s Craft Barbecue in Fort Worth, Smoke-A-Holics BBQ in Fort Worth, Hutchins BBQ in Frisco and McKinney, and Zavala’s Barbecue in Grand Prairie.

To read Texas Monthly's full list of the 50 best barbecue joints in the Lone Star State, click here.