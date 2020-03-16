Fort Worth Restaurant Makes Meals to-Go for Those in Need

A restaurant in south Fort Worth that operates on a pay-what-you-can-afford plan vows to keep serving those in need even as Taste Community Restaurant closes to the public until March 30th.

“I know what it is like to be food insecure and the added stress it brings to a family during challenging times,” said Jeff Williams, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Taste Project in a letter to supporters. “Which is why we will be providing to-go meals during limited hours each day for those individuals and families who depend on us for healthy and nutritious food.”

Guests who need a meal can pick up at Taste Community Restaurant, 1200 South Main Street in Fort Worth, Tuesday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Williams says the nonprofit supports the recommendations of Tarrant County Public Health and the City of Fort Worth and that his board of directors “will continue to place the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, guests and community at the forefront of all our decisions.”

“Community is an important part of who we are, and connecting with people is what we do. However, this is not what our community needs right now.”

Taste Community Restaurant is scheduled to reopen, Tuesday, March 31 at 7 a.m.