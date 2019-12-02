Restaurant Holds Fundraiser for Family of Teen Killed in Crash

A Fort Worth community is hurting after a teenager died in a car crash on Thanksgiving, and it's channeling heartbreak into healing.

The community is holding a taco fundraiser and giving every dollar raised to 17-year-old Benjamin Castaneda's family.

The owner of Los Zarapes restaurant in Fort Worth said she knew Castaneda well. He and his mariachi band often played at the restaurant for tips.

She described him as an amazing young man full of life and joy, who knew every song a customer requested.

Neomi Martinez is behind bars, accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate Loop 820 in North Richland Hills in a crash that killed the 17-year-old and injured at least two others.

Nora Palomino works at Los Zarapes -- her mother's restaurant.

Her daughter was friends with Castaneda.

"It was Thanksgiving night. My daughter came in with the news. I knew my mom was going to be hurt as well. It impacted her pretty hard. We're going to miss Benjamin," Nora Palomino said.

Members of the mariachi band played at the fundraiser Monday to honor Castaneda's memory.

The owner said they'd keep selling tacos until they are out Monday night.