A Fort Worth resident is the latest winner of a Mega Millions lottery prize.

According to the Texas Lottery, the $3 million second-tier winning ticket for the Nov. 8, 2024, drawing was purchased at El Rio Grande Latin Market #6 at 3037 South Freeway.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (25-28-42-64-69) but did not match the Mega Ball number (19). The $1 million prize for matching five white balls was tripled because the player added a Megaplier for another $1. The Megaplier was 3.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won an additional $6 on the same ticket and will take home about $1.9 million after federal taxes. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a group of 70, and one Mega Ball number from a group of 25. To win the Mega Ball jackpot, players must match all six numbers.

Mega Millions currently offers a $344 million jackpot. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m.