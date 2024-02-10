Fort Worth resident shoots cousin through home's back door: police

An investigation is underway after a man was shot by a relative at a home in a Fort Worth neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded to the 2500 block of Malvern Trail just after 4 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Police said that based on preliminary details, a man who is cousins with the homeowner of the residence was trying to enter the home through the back door when his cousin fired several rounds through the door.

The man was struck at least once in the leg, authorities said. The victim was found by Forth Worth officers and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive to survive his injuries.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The police department did not say if charges would be filed in connection with the shooting, and they did not release any more details.