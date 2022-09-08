Fort Worth Resident Claims $3 Million Mega Millions Prize

A Fort Worth resident won $3 million in a recent Mega Millions drawing.

The person, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing on Aug. 30.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-38-55-57-65), but not the Mega Ball number (17). The Megaplier number was 3.

The ticket was purchased at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently at an estimated $210 million and has been rolling since Aug. 2. The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on July 29 worth an estimated $1.28 billion.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.