Fort Worth Residence Damaged in Tuesday Morning Fire

A Fort Worth garage residence is severely damaged following a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 1301 North Sylvania Avenue at approximately 1:35 a.m.

According to officials, crews arrived on scene to find fire inside detached garage that had been converted into an apartment.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control, but the garage sustained significant damage.

The main house also sustained minor damage during the blaze.

Four adults and three children were displaced as a result of the fire, but no one was injured. Everyone from inside the structure was outside when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.