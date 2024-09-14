A historic home near downtown Fort Worth is set for demolition to make way for new townhomes, but plans have been delayed amid concerns raised by city historians and preservationists.

The Reilly-Lehane House in the 800 block of Samuels Avenue was built in 1889, but now it's surrounded by new developments, like townhomes, apartments and a hotel.



The 1,500-square-foot one-story house qualified for a demolition delay, that means 180 days before it can be demolished.

“Historic Fort Worth has a very sophisticated board of directors and we work together on analyzing opportunities for buildings that truly should remain a part of the fabric of Fort Worth, Texas," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth, Inc.

The Historic and Cultural Landmarks Commission has requested the owners of the historic home and builders look for a viable alternative to demolition such as moving the home or incorporating the old structure in any new development.