Fort Worth Public Market restoration brings history back to life

Right on the corner of Henderson and Rio Grande streets, right off I-30, the old Fort Worth Public Market is undergoing an extensive renovation.

Wilks Development says they are bringing history back to life. It’s a property that people in Fort Worth have seen sit untouched for years. But now it’s transforming into what developers hope is a bustling destination, not just for people to live, but for everyone all across North Texas to enjoy and take part in.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I think there's a lot of curiosity with a lot of people in Fort Worth that have driven by that building and you're always like, you know, what's in there? What's inside there? And so, I hope that they're satisfied when they come in,” said Wilks Development Senior Vice Pres., Jess Green. “I hope they kind of get a sense of history, but I also want them to also kind of, hopefully, get a sense of community.”

Green says restoring this old public market has been a passion project for him and his team.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In its glory days, it was a vibrant community cornerstone, as a farmer’s market and space for retailers and vendors. In the years following, several businesses occupied the building before it sat vacant for nearly two decades.

In 2014, the old property caught the eye of developer Kyle Wilkes who saw great potential. The building's unique blend of architectural styles, the multi-colored tile roof, jewel-toned stained glass windows, and intricate masonry.

Plus, it is an 85-foot fully intact tower.

“We came across the original construction documents for the building. And so, we have an inside look into certain details,” said Green. “It's just waters that we were willing to navigate because we think the building is worth bringing back to life,” said Green. “It's definitely new territory for us, but we're doing well.”

Green says it’s been a careful and meticulous restoration process to maintain the building's historical integrity. He and his team have been working with the Texas Historical Commission to make sure the transformation is done right.

There will be commercial space for retail, food, and beverage concepts, which developers plan to announce soon. Directly behind the historic building will be, “The Harden,” named after the original developer and builder in the 1920’s, John J. Harden. The Harden will offer inspired living for active seniors.

The nearly $50-million dollar project is nearly complete with a grand opening date set for sometime in September of 2025.

Pre-leasing begins for The Hardin, in May.



For more information: https://www.fortworthpublicmarket.com/