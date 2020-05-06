Fort Worth Public Library to Offer Curbside Services

The Fort Worth Public Library is planning to offer curbside services at certain locations starting on Tuesday, May 19.

The Fort Worth library facilities will remain closed to the public but the staff is preparing to offer curbside service at five locations.

Curbside service will be available Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.

Golden Triangle Branch Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd.

Northwest Branch Library, 6228 Crystal Lake Drive

Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane

Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd.

"We are pleased to begin offering the curbside service as we evaluate the best ways to reopen our facilities in the future," said Library Director Manya Shorr.

"Our staff will be following the recommended safety protocols, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding direct contact with the public."

Library buildings will remain closed to the public.

The City of Fort Worth is working on a reopening plan for libraries, community centers, and other buildings that are closed.

Library materials that have been on hold since the Library closed their doors to the public on March 13 will be available for customers to pick up starting on Tuesday, May 19.

Digital materials and resources are available at the library's website, social media channels and through the app.

For updates on curbside service procedures and more information, click here.