Fort Worth Public Library Kicks Off Instrument Lending Program

The Fort Worth Public Library is unveiling something good that goes beyond the joy of reading. They are now offering music instruments and equipment for check-out at library locations.

“We’ve got acoustic and base guitars, ukuleles, a banjo, keyboards, drum pads and accessories to make playing fun,” music librarian Rita Alfaro said.

There are also on-demand sessions on their YouTube page offering free tutorials and lessons.

It’s all being made possible through the Fort Worth Library Foundation. The library will support the program moving forward.

There is a sneak peek event happening at Doc’s Records and Vintage located at 2628 Weisenberger Street in Fort Worth on Saturday, April 30 at noon.

This is all part of their summer music offerings for all ages including free concerts, music lessons, and more.