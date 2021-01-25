Fort Worth Public Library Introduces New Job Service

The Fort Worth Public Library has invested in a new virtual service for residents of Fort Worth.

JobNow is an online service offering individualized coaching from certified coaches for resume writing and interview training, the Fort Worth Public Library said.

The service is available through FortWorthLibrary.org, and it also offers access to other job-related resources.

According to the Fort Worth Public Library, JobNow is a platform that can help those preparing to enter the job force, those laid off and looking for new options, and those considering a change in career field.

Through the platform, Fort Worth Public Library card holders can access unemployment assistance, live resume experts, live interview coaches, live job coaches, and skill building, the Fort Worth Public Library said.

"We continue to evaluate the best ways to serve our Fort Worth residents," Library Director Manya Shorr said. "Knowing that we have so many people struggling with employment, it made perfect sense to invest in JobNow to make these often-expensive services available at no cost to our residents."

JobNow coaches who speak English or Spanish are available every day from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If residents prefer to interact through email only, the will receive a response from their coaches within 24 hours, the Fort Worth Public Library said.

According to the Fort Worth Public Library, the library is also committing to a variety of JobNow related programs to address the needs of the unemployed and underemployed.

Library staff have created an introductory video available on YouTube, and more programs can be found at the Library's online program calendar.