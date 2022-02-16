Fort Worth Public Library Announces Grand Opening of La Gran Biblioteca

La Gran Biblioteca is officially here! The celebration of the long-awaited public library was announced Wednesday by the Fort Worth Public Library.

The Festivities will take place Saturday, February 26 at 4200 South Freeway at 10:30 a.m.

The newest edition is located on the second level of the mall, next to the main entrance to the Mercado, in Suite 1338.

"We are excited about what moving to La Gran Plaza will mean for the library and the community," said Branch Manager Ariel Corral. "Being in the mall will give us many opportunities to take advantage of the existing foot traffic to turn them into regular library users.”

The celebration will kick off with La Gran Plaza Mariachi performance at 10:15 a.m., followed by remarks by community leaders and a ribbon-cutting ceremony

Attendees can enjoy special activities, free giveaways including 500 new books donated by EECU Credit Union.

Throughout the event, there will be special appearances by the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Panther City Lacrosse Club.

The new public library is open to the community and features a variety of Spanish and English-language books for bookworms of all ages.

The change in location makes it the library’s first retail-based site and will make it easier to access the Fort Worth Public Library's Genealogy, Local History, and Archives unit.

"By co-locating at La Gran Plaza, the more than 80,000 annual visitors we saw at Seminary South will now be able to experience the vibrant culture found inside the mall when they come visit us," said Manya Shorr, interim Assistant City Manager. "It's a win/win for the Library and the retailer and is an example of the innovative approach to expanding locations that Fort Worth needs."