Fort Worth Public Library Celebrates New Location

Book worms get ready, there's a new library in town.

On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Public Library announced its ceremonial groundbreaking for its newest location.

The celebration will take place Saturday, March 26 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. located on the southeast corner of McCart Avenue and West Risinger Road and is open to the public.

In 2018, the 18,000-square-foot building was approved by Fort Worth voters for more than $9.6 million as part of the City's Bond.

Located in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the city, the newest addition will include a large meeting room, study rooms, creative lab, and a quiet room.

For more information on the new location, visit https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/library/events/far-southwest-groundbreaking.