Fort Worth proposes lowering city property tax

Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke proposed lowering the city property tax rate by 4 cents for the next fiscal year.

This would make the rate 67.25 cents per $100 assessed valuation on property tax. The recommendation comes after property value increases while the city continues to balance needs in the growing city with increased service levels, rising values and maintaining a quality community.

The Fort Worth city council has lowered the tax rate six times in the past seven years. In 2016 the property tax rate was 85.50 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

Even with decreased rates, the city estimates property tax revenue to be $735 million. This will support the 106 positions in the Police Department and 76 positions in the Fire Department that the city is adding to continue its commitment to maintaining high levels of public safety.

Property tax revenue supports the city’s general fund that covers police and fire services, public works, community services such as libraries and parks, and other essential City operations.

Fort Worth residents can provide feedback on the proposed tax rate at the upcoming budget engagement meeting on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. and can submit questions before the meeting.