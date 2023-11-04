Fort Worth proposes $3.5 million settlement in Atatiana Jefferson lawsuit

The city of Fort Worth has proposed paying $3.5 million to settle one of two lawsuits filed by the family of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman killed by police.

Jefferson, 28, was shot and killed in October 2019 through the bedroom window of her home by Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean, who was sentenced last year to nearly 12 years in prison for manslaughter.

Her case, along with a slew of others — most notably George Floyd who was killed in 2020 by Minneapolis police — helped spark nationwide protests over racism and police brutality.

Fort Worth city council members will vote on the settlement at a future, undisclosed meeting, the city said in a news release.

At the time of the shooting, Jefferson was playing video games with her then-8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr. A concerned neighbor had called a nonemergency police line because the home’s doors were open and lights on inside. Jefferson and her nephew left the doors open to air out smoke after they burned hamburgers.

