DallasNews.com

Fort Worth proposes $3.5 million settlement in Atatiana Jefferson lawsuit

The 2019 killing of Jefferson by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean helped spur protests over racism and police brutality.

By Sarah Bahari - Dallas Morning News

The city of Fort Worth has proposed paying $3.5 million to settle one of two lawsuits filed by the family of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman killed by police.

Jefferson, 28, was shot and killed in October 2019 through the bedroom window of her home by Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean, who was sentenced last year to nearly 12 years in prison for manslaughter.

Her case, along with a slew of others — most notably George Floyd who was killed in 2020 by Minneapolis police — helped spark nationwide protests over racism and police brutality.

Fort Worth city council members will vote on the settlement at a future, undisclosed meeting, the city said in a news release.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

At the time of the shooting, Jefferson was playing video games with her then-8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr. A concerned neighbor had called a nonemergency police line because the home’s doors were open and lights on inside. Jefferson and her nephew left the doors open to air out smoke after they burned hamburgers.

To read the full article, head to Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comNorth TexasFort WorthFort Worth policeAtatiana Jefferson
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us