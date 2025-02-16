Fort Worth to begin prepping streets for extreme cold, icy conditions this week

Steps are already underway here in North Texas to treat the roads ahead of extreme cold in the forecast for the middle of the upcoming week.

NBC 5 spoke with the City of Fort Worth about its plan to help keep drivers safe.

On interstates and highways across the metroplex, TxDOT says it’s been brining since Friday, and the city of Fort Worth is now preparing to take its own steps in the face of a severe freeze.

“We can be looking to expect light freezing rain or freezing drizzle possibly late Tuesday and into Tuesday night,” said city spokesperson Reyne Telles.

The city said, starting Monday, its crews would be out prepping Fort Worth streets with thousands of pounds of salt and sand.

Officials said the emphasis for treatment would be on critical areas like overpasses and low-lying streets, as well as the area surrounding hospitals.

“To get into places like critical hills, intersections, arterials, and overflow shelters for our homeless operations,” said Telles.

With temperatures potentially plummeting into the teens this week, the city said its normal cold weather shelters would be open day and night, with hundreds of overflow beds available if needed.

As for drivers: Fort Worth officials said with icy street conditions possible into Wednesday, it would be up to those on the roads to prevent wrecks.

“Yes, we have our emergency crews on standby, but the last thing you want is to be in an accident where you’re going to need one of our public safety officials to come out,” said Telles. “And so leave early, and allow plenty of time for travel.”