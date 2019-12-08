Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Want to Identify Person of Interest in Man’s Death

Officers found Raymond Castillo dead in his apartment Nov 22.

Fort Worth police are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest seen on surveillance video with Raymond Castillo before his death.
Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth police are asking for help identifying a person of interest seen with a 36-year-old man before his death in November. 

Officers responded Nov. 22 to the Post Oak apartments in the 4000 block of Pin Oak Terrace, near Trinity Boulevard, and found Raymond Castillo dead in his apartment. 

Surveillance video showed Castillo with a man identified as a person of interest before his body was found, police said.

Fort Worth police are asking for help from the public identifying the man and providing any information that might be helpful.

The person of interest is described as a black man, between 20 and 25 years old, with a medium build. The man was wearing dark-colored clothing with a gold emblem on the front of his shirt, police said.

