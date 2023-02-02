Fort Worth Police Vehicle Hit 3 Times by 18-Wheelers, Officers OK

Two Fort Worth police officers narrowly avoided injury when one of their patrol SUVs was hit multiple times by three different 18-wheelers early Thursday morning.

At about 2 a.m., the officers were working a crash along Interstate 20 near Loop 820 when one of the patrol vehicles was struck by a jackknifed 18-wheeler.

One of the officers was inside the SUV when it was hit, but he was able to exit and wasn't seriously injured.

As the officer began walking toward the second officer, a second 18-wheeler struck his SUV.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The officers were working together to get across the iced-over highway to the grassy median when a third 18-wheeler slid on the ice and crashed into the SUV.

The second officer hurt his ankle moving across the icy surface, police said, but he wasn't seriously injured.

"Even though both officers sustained injuries, they immediately moved back to the highway and began checking on the people involved in the multiple accidents," police said.

The area was experiencing dangerous conditions due to ice and ongoing freezing rain that had been falling overnight.