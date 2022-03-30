Fort Worth Police to Open New Facility Wednesday

The Fort Worth Police Department will cut the ribbon on Wednesday to dedicate a new facility on the city’s southeast side.

The new building is on Sun Valley Drive, just west of southeast Loop 820, near Lake Arlington, and the city’s borders with Arlington, Forest Hill and Kennedale.

The facility and its furniture were donated to the police department by Empire Holdings, which operates the Sun Valley Industrial Growth Center.

“This location was about as far away from a Fort Worth Police Department station as exists in Fort Worth,” said Sandra McGlothlin, who owns and operates Empire Holdings, in a statement.

“The FWPD is thankful for the generous donation,” said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noaks,” in a statement. “It is greatly appreciated.”