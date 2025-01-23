The Fort Worth Police Department will release video and give updates on two unrelated police shootings on Friday morning, including one that killed a 28-year-old man.

Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. to discuss two shootings that took place on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and to release edited body-worn camera footage and 911 audio.

Police shooting on Westgate Drive

Department officials confirmed to NBC 5 that officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 5800 block of Westgate Drive at about 4:22 a.m. on Jan. 15. Police said the caller opened the home's front door but was having difficulty opening a second metal screen door. Police said officers could see a man inside the house with a knife in his hand "acting aggressively toward other occupants" and forced their way into the back of the home. Department officials said the armed man charged at police officers, who opened fire and fatally shot him. The man, who was identified as 28-year-old Zachary Adame by the medical examiner's office, died at the home.

Police shooting on John T. White Road

According to police, several people called 911 just before noon Wednesday to report a man armed with at least one gun standing outside the leasing office of an apartment complex on the 8500 block of John T. White Road. Callers said they feared for their safety and at least one person said the man pointed a gun at him. When police officers arrived, they said they saw a man in the parking lot who pulled a gun out of his waistband. Police said an officer pulled out her gun and the man started running. Police said there was a foot chase and that the officer, "fearing for her safety and the safety of citizens in the area, fired her gun at the man several times." Police said the man was not hit by the gunfire and continued running before eventually barricading himself in an apartment. Fort Worth police said officers set up a perimeter around the building and said the man was later taken into custody.

Both incidents are undergoing criminal and administrative investigations.