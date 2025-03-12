Investigation opened after Fort Worth officer shoots at armed business owner

Fort Worth police have opened an investigation after an officer investigating a commercial burglary fired his weapon Wednesday at a man who turned out to be the business owner.

Police said they were called to a restaurant in the 1100 block of Terminal Road at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday to check out a commercial burglar alarm and an open door.

As officers checked outside for any sign of intruders or forced entry, they spotted a man at the back of the business who was holding a gun. Police said the officers told the man to show them his hands but that he didn't immediately comply.

"Fearing for their safety, one officer fired his duty weapon at the man," police said. "He was not hit. The man immediately complied with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody."

Police said the man was released after they confirmed he was the business owner.

No injuries were reported.

The department said the restaurant and a storage area at the back of the property had been broken into. Police did not say what, if anything, had been taken. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Major Case Unit, in conjunction with Internal Affairs, is continuing an investigation into the gunfire, which the department said is standard procedure.