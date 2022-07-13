A Fort Worth police sergeant accused of deleting child pornography from a hospital patient's computer instead of reporting it to authorities was fired Tuesday, the department says.

Rodsdricke Martin, 46, was arrested on March 29 after a Tarrant County grand jury indicted him on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Martin, a 16-year veteran of Fort Worth Police Department, had already been placed on restricted duty and "stripped of all police powers" amid administrative and criminal investigations.

"After a thorough review of the admin investigation, Sgt. Martin's chain of command determined that Martin violated multiple FWPD policies," the department said in a statement Tuesday. "The FWPD will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."

Martin’s attorney Robert Huseman could not immediately be reached for comment. He previously told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the public should “not rush to judgment” in this case.

