Fort Worth police are asking for help identifying a vehicle that fatally struck a woman Wednesday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., the woman was hit while she was crossing the 5700 block of East Rosedale Street. She died of her injuries.

The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the victim as 54-year-old Tracey Michelle Brewer.

Police are looking for a 2008 to 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with a lift and big rims. The vehicle may have damage to the front right side.