Fort Worth police

Fort Worth Police Seek Public's Help to Find Couple Last Seen in February

The couple was last seen at the Fort Worth Stockyards on Feb. 26-28 and possibly March 13

By Logan McElroy

A man and a woman smiling very closely to each other
Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth police are seeking the public's help to find a missing couple last seen at the Stockyards Feb. 26-28 and possibly March 13.

Police say they are currently investigating the case to determine if the couple could be in danger.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An anonymous individual provided the picture of the two so police say there is a possibility this could be a hoax, but they want to be sure to get in contact with the pair to be assured of their welfare.

Fort Worth police are asking anyone who knows the couple to contact them at 817-392-4222.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth policeFort WorthFort Worth Stockyardsmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us