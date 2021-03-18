Fort Worth Police Seek Public's Help to Find Couple Last Seen in February

Fort Worth police are seeking the public's help to find a missing couple last seen at the Stockyards Feb. 26-28 and possibly March 13.

Police say they are currently investigating the case to determine if the couple could be in danger.

An anonymous individual provided the picture of the two so police say there is a possibility this could be a hoax, but they want to be sure to get in contact with the pair to be assured of their welfare.

Fort Worth police are asking anyone who knows the couple to contact them at 817-392-4222.