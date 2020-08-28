Fort Worth Police Seek Public's Help Identifying 2 Accused of Shooting at Truck

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's assistance identifying two teenagers who allegedly fired four shots at a truck.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred at 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 25, police said.

One bullet struck the rear passenger side door of the truck, which was occupied by a family of four.

Fort Worth police described the two accused of shooting at the truck as mid-to-late teens standing 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall with slender builds.

Anyone with information can call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4730 and refer to report #200065475.