Fort Worth Police Searching for Woman Missing Since New Year’s Day

Fort Worth police are asking for help in finding a woman missing since New Year's Day.

Chelsea Lynn Williams Quinones, 25, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Jan. 1 at 4308 Gorman Drive, a duplex residence near Granbury Road and southwest Loop 820.

The woman is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has multiple tattoos on her right side, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the woman or where she may be located is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

