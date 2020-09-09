Fort Worth Police Search for Two Suspected Car Vandals

Fort Worth police are searching for two suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries on Aug. 23.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, two unidentified males were walking in the Harriet Creek neighborhood at approximately 10 p.m., looking for unlocked vehicles.

The two males entered multiple vehicles and stole numerous items, police said.

Police said they believe the suspects were followed by an early to mid-2000s black Ford Mustang.

Fort Worth Police Department

According to police, the suspects are between 18 to 22 years old. One suspect has multiple tattoos on both of his forearms.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects should to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-3183.