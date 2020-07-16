Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Searching for Missing 69-Year-Old Woman

Carolyn Kay Riggins, 69, was last seen on July 11

Fort Worth Police Department

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 69-year-old woman.

Carolyn Kay Riggins was last seen on July 11 at the Garden Gate apartments near the intersection of North Beach Street and Western Center Boulevard.

She was and was driving a 2002 Lincoln Continental with a Texas license plate CGB-1453.

Riggins is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222 and refer to case number #20-53964.

