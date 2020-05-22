Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Fort Worth police are currently looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Laloni Jones was last seen on Thursday around 7 p.m. at the YMCA at the corner of Ederville Road and Sandy Lane.

Laloni is of Pacific Island descent and is described as 5-foot two-inches tall, 110 pounds, short black hair that was styled in two buns, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the letters VANS in white letters, white tattered jeans, and Vans black and yellow checkered shoes.

Anyone with information about Jones is encouraged to call 911, or the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

