Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday, officials say.

According to police, Keyannie Banks was last seen in the 7400 block of Kingswood Circle at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Police said Banks is described as a Black woman who is 5'3" tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve button-up shirt, black leggings, and brown boots, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthmissing person
