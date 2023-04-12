Fort Worth Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday, officials say.

According to police, Keyannie Banks was last seen in the 7400 block of Kingswood Circle at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Police said Banks is described as a Black woman who is 5'3" tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve button-up shirt, black leggings, and brown boots, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.