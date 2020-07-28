Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Searching for Driver Involved in Hit and Run

NBC 5 News

Fort Worth police are currently looking for a driver that was involved in a hit and run that left a man with serious injuries.

Investigators said on July 5, the man was crossing U.S. Hwy 287 just south of Texas Wesleyan University when he was hit.

Officers said the driver took off without checking on the man, who was left with serious injuries.

Police said they are looking for a silver Kia or Hyundai that is missing its passenger-side mirror and has damage to the front-right side.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 817-392-4885.

