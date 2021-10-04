Fort Worth Police Searching for Critical Missing Man With Alzheimer's

Police in Fort Worth are asking for help locating a critical missing 58-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Omar Cabrera Talavera, 58, was last seen about 7 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of Norwood Street, a police statement said. Talavera has Alzheimer's and his family fears he may be lost and in danger.

Police confirmed to NBC 5 that he remained missing as of early Monday morning.

He is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts.

Anyone with information that can help locate Talavera is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.