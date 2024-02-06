Fort Worth police search for suspect who kidnapped a woman for a week

Police are searching for the suspect involved in a kidnapping in Fort Worth where a woman told officers she was held against her will for a week.

Police say a witness spotted the woman shouting for help, as she was assaulted by a man near I-35 and Berry St. around noon on Tuesday.

The witness called 911 and informed the suspect of surveillance cameras in the area.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that the victim had already been transported to a local hospital by MedStar.

While investigating at the hospital, officers learned that the victim had been subjected to threats of her life, physical assault, and kidnapped by the suspect for approximately one week preceding the incident.

Police have not released any information on the suspect's description.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department’s Major Case Unit at 817-392-4438.