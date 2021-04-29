Fort Worth Police Search for Man Wanted in Shooting

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for shooting at another vehicle following a car accident Tuesday.
The individual was last seen at 3300 Westport Parkway before driving away in a Nissan Altima with front-end damage.
The police department tweeted Thursday with information and a video about the man wanted and replied under the tweet with their way of identifying him with his distinct hairstyle, giving him the hashtag #ManBun.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 817-392-3193.