Fort Worth Police Search for Man Wanted in Shooting

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for shooting at another vehicle following a car accident Tuesday.

The individual was last seen at 3300 Westport Parkway before driving away in a Nissan Altima with front-end damage.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

#RoadRage



This suspect shot at a victim after being involved in a minor car accident on April 27. The accident occurred at 3300 Westport Parkway.

The suspect’s vehicle is a white #NissanAltima with front-end damage. pic.twitter.com/CQ5bz8ZEpj — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 29, 2021

The police department tweeted Thursday with information and a video about the man wanted and replied under the tweet with their way of identifying him with his distinct hairstyle, giving him the hashtag #ManBun.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 817-392-3193.