Fort Worth Police Search for Man Wanted in Shooting

Fort Worth police tweeted about the wanted man and his distinct hairstyle Thursday

By Logan McElroy

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for shooting at another vehicle following a car accident Tuesday.

The individual was last seen at 3300 Westport Parkway before driving away in a Nissan Altima with front-end damage.

The police department tweeted Thursday with information and a video about the man wanted and replied under the tweet with their way of identifying him with his distinct hairstyle, giving him the hashtag #ManBun.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 817-392-3193.

