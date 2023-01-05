Fort Worth Police Search for Man Caught on Camera Shooting Dog, Robbing Store Clerk

Police in Fort Worth are looking for a man caught on surveillance footage robbing a gas station clerk after shooting and killing her beloved dog.

Now, the victim has a powerful message as investigators ask for the community's help.

It happened Monday at 1:30 p.m. at a gas station off North Main Street in Fort Worth. Jacki Anderson and her dog were sitting behind the counter when a man walked in.

In surveillance video, the man is seen running around the counter with a gun in his hand. The dog ran toward the man before he pointed his gun and fired, killing the dog immediately. He then proceeded to rob the store, coming face-to-face with Anderson.

The people who work in the area and go to the gas station frequently said they were surprised this happened in the middle of the day.

“She always talks to us, funny,” said Martin Jimenez, who works just yards away from the store and said he would see the dog and Anderson in the morning. “Always interacts with everybody. Everybody knows her. That’s why everybody is asking ‘where is she at?’”

Anderson did not want to speak on camera but shared photos and a video of the dog she had for 12 years. He was named Peanut.

She offered the following statement to NBC 5.

"Everybody says I am lucky to have my life, but he pretty much stole it from me right then. My baby girl was my best friend, and that store that I can longer step foot in after practically living there for nine years was my life. All those people I saw every day that I can no longer speak to because I don't want to relive it. My happiness my contentness [sic] he stole it all. He left me a complete mess best friendless jobless scared I sleep with the lights on for what little bit of sleep I get. He changed my whole life, I don't believe he should have his."

This adds to the rash of violent crime Fort Worth Police have encountered in the first week of the New Year. Five days into the new year, Fort Worth Police have reported five homicides. According to Officer Tracy Carter, this is a slight increase compared to where the city was at this point last year.

“Fort Worth it’s one of the safest places to live, it’s a great place to live and we want to, as our million plus people here, we want them to be safe,” said Carter.

At the convenience store days later, business continues. But Anderson says it’s not likely she’ll return without her best friend.

Fort Worth Police want the public to take a good look at the person on the video, which is also posted on their social media sites.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4115.

Fort Worth PD