Fort Worth Police search for kidnapper after a woman says she was taken and held for a week

Fort Worth Police are searching for the person a woman says kidnapped her and held her against her will for a week.

Police said a witness spotted the woman shouting for help as she was assaulted by a man near Interstate 35W and Berry Street at about noon on Tuesday.

The witness called 911 and informed the man there were surveillance cameras in the area.

When officers arrived the victim had already been taken to the hospital by MedStar. Officers went to the hospital and spoke with the woman who said she'd been kidnapped and held by the man for about a week. She said the man physically assaulted her and that he threatened her life.

Police have not released any information about what the man looks like or said if they know his name.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department’s Major Case Unit at 817-392-4438.