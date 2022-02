The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for the public's help in finding the person behind the wheel in a deadly hit and run early Sunday morning.

Fort Worth police say someone driving a 2012-2018 Pacific blue Volkswagen Tiguan hit and killed a pedestrian at the intersection of Crowley Road and Steinburg Lane.

Police released a photo from a camera at the intersection in hopes someone recognizes the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4892.